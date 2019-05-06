Barcade Opens in L.A.

The first Barcade on the West Coast opened its Los Angeles location today (May 6) in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood. RePlay Magazine was at this past weekend’s soft opening to enjoy the atmosphere and meet with one of the owners, Paul Kermizian, pictured here with Key Snodgress and Matt Harding.

The new location is the Brooklyn-based company’s largest yet, with 58 vintage video games and 12 pinball machines in around 6,000 sq. ft.

Be sure to check out our June issue for a full feature profile on Barcade. In the meantime, go to their website www.barcade.com to learn more.