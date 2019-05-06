Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Barcade Opens in L.A.

Barcade Opens in L.A.

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The first Barcade on the West Coast opened its Los Angeles location today (May 6) in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood. RePlay Magazine was at this past weekend’s soft opening to enjoy the atmosphere and meet with one of the owners, Paul Kermizian, pictured here with Key Snodgress and Matt Harding.

RePlay

The new location is the Brooklyn-based company’s largest yet, with 58 vintage video games and 12 pinball machines in around 6,000 sq. ft.

Be sure to check out our June issue for a full feature profile on Barcade. In the meantime, go to their website www.barcade.com to learn more.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.