Bandai Namco Excited for Football, Staffing Changes

The big game is this weekend, and Bandai Namco is celebrating with Red Zone Rush, one of their latest games. The card redemption game debuted ahead of this NFL season at the June 2019 Bowl Expo and is now shipping. If you somehow missed it, take a look at this video of the machine. And enjoy another look at their creative November cover of RePlay!

The company also recently announced some staffing changes. First, Bandai Namco Amusement Europe promoted Steph Jones to the position of VR marketing and company publicist.

“Steph has been an integral part of developing the VR division since starting in 2017,” said Matt Bradley, the VR project manager. “With that, she has gained a wealth of experience and respect in her current role. We wish Steph the best of luck for this new and exciting role within BNAE.”

Meanwhile, Bandai Namco Amusement America welcomed James Ramirez as its home products specialist, handling sales on games such as Pac-Man’s Pixel Bash Cabaret.

“We’re all excited to see what James will bring to the table,” said Steve Ignarski, national sales manager. “His eagerness is inspiring and is sure to bring us great success.” Ramirez has more than 20 years of experience selling for some of the world’s most iconic brands.

Learn more about the Bandai Namco companies at www.bandainamco.com.