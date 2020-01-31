Shaffer Entertainment Acquires Nu-Way Vending

Shaffer Entertainment just announced its purchase of Nu-Way Vending in Waterford Township, Mich. This is the company’s first opportunity to operate a music and game route in Metro Detroit.

“A special thank you to Steve and his wife, Carol, and family and current employees for this great chance to do business in one of the greatest cities in the U.S.,” said Andy Shaffer, president of Shaffer Entertainment.

Nu-Way Vending was founded in 1974, and originally began as a cigarette vending business. Over the years, it grew into a full-service amusement company, operating on a revenue share basis with businesses all over southern Michigan. Learn more at www.shafferentertainment.com.