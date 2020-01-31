HYPERpitch Now Available

LAI Games’ new baseball-themed redemption game HYPERpitch is now in stock and shipping from the company’s U.S. headquarters in Dallas.

The game, which made its industry-wide debut at IAAPA Expo in November, is a single or double-player pitching game that “draws crowds of onlookers as would-be major leaguers compete for the fastest, most accurate through.” (Just ask Nick Young of GOAT Events, who threw a few 100MPH pitches at the trade show.)

LAI will be at Amusement Expo at Booth #205 with the game if you missed it at IAAPA. See it in advance at www.laigames.com/hyperpitch.