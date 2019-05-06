Bandai Namco Enjoys First InterFun Show

Bandai Namco expressed delight at the first-ever InterFun Expo in Leeds, U.K., held there from April 30-May 1.

The company was the first to fully support the trade show, taking the biggest booth and sponsoring and co-hosting the popular exhibitor social event. Namco UK Ltd.’s Trevor Sutton was also a seminar panelist.

“We could see the benefit of a show that covered the wider leisure industry, incorporating other forms of play attractions at this time of the year,” said James Anderson, the company’s commercial and sales director.

For more information, visit www.interfunexpo.com and click on the “register” tab to show interest in the 2020 event, which will be free to attend.