Pinstripes Commits to D.C. Area

The bowling, bocce and bar venue Pinstripes has a deal to move into a new 20,000-sq.-ft. space near Washington, D.C., in Reston, Virginia, and will be an anchor in a massive new ground-up build at a multi-use project.

According to the Washington Business Journal, it is the first retail tenant to sign on to the Halley Rise development after grocer Wegmans. The entire development will have 250,000 sq. ft. of retail once completed.

The publication reports that developers are also in talks with high-end movie theater Cinepolis. “We decided to build a couple more entertainment anchors into the project as really a foundation for a vibrant nightlife, because we thought that was the best way to get to ultimately really high-quality restaurants,” said Cy Kouhestani, senior vice president of leasing and asset management for the company.

No word yet on when the project might be complete, but the company’s website, www.halleyrise.com, notes that Wegmans will arrive in 2022.