Quassy Amusement & Waterpark Opens for 111th Season

A longtime amusement and waterpark in Middlebury, Conn., just started up for its 111th season on April 27 with new attractions.

Quassy’s arcade building has an updated redemption center and several new games added to the lineup. The arcade switched to a Game On card system years ago, which allows guests to use barcoded cards to play games. They also announced new “Bouncing Buggies,” a family ride supplied by the Italian manufacturer Zamperla.

Visit www.quassy.com for more information about the park.