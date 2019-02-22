Axe Throwing, “Bombowling,” Arcade, Oh My!

The HUB Stadium, a unique entertainment center venue in the Detroit exurb of Auburn Hills, has teamed up with Shaffer Distributing to add arcade games into their mix of attractions.

They already had popular dart-like axe throwing stalls and bombowling (a beer-pong-like game that combines bowling and football) and offer leagues for both sports.

After working with Shaffer, The HUB now has a modern arcade featuring racing games, basketball machines, Skee-Balland some video games too.

For more information about the facility’s offerings, visit www.thehubstadium.com. Learn more about Shaffer, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, at www.shafferdistributing.com.