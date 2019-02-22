Sega Premieres Daytona Racer

Trending
The brand-new Daytona Championship USA Motion Super Deluxe cabinet from Sega just debuted at the Feb. 15 grand opening of the latest Lucky Strike Social in Chicago, a 30,000-square-foot venue right across the street from the Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field home.

(From left) Vince Moreno (Sega), Jim Bennington (Lucky Strike Social), Paul Williams (Sega) and Hiram Gonzalez (Play It Amusements) at the launch of Lucky Strike Social at Wrigleyville.

Sega’s leading racing game, first launched in 1994, got a major upgrade with the new four-player Motion Super Deluxe version.

It features a pivot motion platform “that pushes immersive racing experience to its limits,” propelling players from side to side – creating a sense of g-force.

“The technology lets players experience the full force of drifting, crashing and overtaking like they have never before,” said a Sega press release.

More information about the game is online at www.segaarcade.us.com/games.

