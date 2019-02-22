Sega Premieres Daytona Racer

The brand-new Daytona Championship USA Motion Super Deluxe cabinet from Sega just debuted at the Feb. 15 grand opening of the latest Lucky Strike Social in Chicago, a 30,000-square-foot venue right across the street from the Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field home.

Sega’s leading racing game, first launched in 1994, got a major upgrade with the new four-player Motion Super Deluxe version.

It features a pivot motion platform “that pushes immersive racing experience to its limits,” propelling players from side to side – creating a sense of g-force.

“The technology lets players experience the full force of drifting, crashing and overtaking like they have never before,” said a Sega press release.

More information about the game is online at www.segaarcade.us.com/games.