Golden Tee Golf Championship Swings into Vegas this June

With a $30,000 top prize on the line, the 2019 Golden Tee Golf World Championship hits virtual Vegas greens from June 21-23 at The Orleans Hotel and Casino.

Hosted by Incredible Technologies, qualifying for the championship began in early February using the game’s new online “events” mode.

Special weekly contests will determine five qualifiers a week for 12 straight weeks. Players need to play at least five games a week in order to be ranked but can play as many as they want to improve their final score.

In addition to the five players each week who will get a championship slot, a prize pool of nearly $9,000 is awarded to the top 300 finishers each week. In total, more than $135,000 will be awarded to 74 qualifiers, including the $30,000 for the 2019 World Champion.

“Golden Tee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and the World Championship is a perfect way to throw a party,” said Don Pesceone, VP of amusements at Incredible Technologies.

More information about Golden Tee and the championship is available at www.goldentee.com.