St. Louis Game Company With New Cranes, Redemption

IAAPA Booth #800 will feature new crane and redemption games from St. Louis Game Company, plus S&B Candy & Toy Company’s full line of product offerings.

Marty Luepker, a founding member of S&B and 30-year IAAPA veteran, will be there. He recently assumed the role of director of distributor and international sales for the company, incorporating the responsibility for global marketing with factory and logistic coordination. He’s also now managing St. Louis Game Company’s domestic distributor network. Visit with Marty on the IAAPA show floor or contact him at 314-517-7856 or [email protected].