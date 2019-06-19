Arcade1UP With New Releases

During the E3 2019 expo last week, Arcade1UP announced three new reproduction arcade cabinets: Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Capcom’s Marvel Super Heroes and Atari’s Star Wars. When the company refers to their products as ‘cabinets,’ they’re talking about complete, budget home games.

Other reproduction games from the company have been available since last fall. Neowin.net reports that the new cabinets will be available sometime later this year with prices starting at $299.

There will also be a Capcom table featuring 12 titles and an eight-title Namco table. They will be the first tables for Arcade1UP, offering split-screen, head-to-head competition. Go online to www.arcade1up.com for more information.