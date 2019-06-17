ICE Shipping Centipede Chaos

Billing it as the “hottest skill video redemption game of 2019,” Innovative Concepts in Entertainment is now shipping its game Centipede Chaos.

The classic 1980s game from Atari is back with a new twist, ICE says about the 3-player attraction, which first debuted at this year’s Amusement Expo.

“With the unique power ups, graphics and additional boss battles, we have really added more depth to this game as well as the ticket redemption aspect, which allows players to win more points for more tickets,” the company said.

Featured on a 75” video screen, the LED-lit game is for players of all ages, though ICE President Joe Coppola noted that it certainly resonates with adults who fondly remember the original Centipede classic.

