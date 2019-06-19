“Gameseum” a Vintage Arcade

Featuring 40-plus classic arcade games and pinball machines, Gameseum opened June 29 in Ephrata, Pa.

The 3,000-sq.-ft. facility is owned by Steven Van Splinter Jr. and his fiancée Mallorey Reese, and is made up of Van Splinter’s personal collection of around 100 games, according to Lancaster Online. The games – Mortal Kombat, Pac-Man and Asteroids among them – will be rotated regularly.

The business will be open daily, charging $10 per hour or $25 for a day of 1980s (and 70s) fun (plus a few pins from the 60s!) Visit them at www.thegameseum.com or like them onFacebook.