Arcade Expo Approaching! March 20-22 in California

Arcade Expo 6.0 is making its way to Banning, Calif., this month – held at the Museum of Pinball there from March 20-22. RePlay was at the event last year, and it’s certainly a must-see for all pinball and vintage video game lovers.

The event consists of more than 1,100 retro to modern arcade games and pinball machines set to free play. The Friday-Sunday hours will be 2:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased here. A 3-day pass costs $150. Friday and Sunday entry is $50 per day, and Saturday alone is $65. That day features the “Spring Classics” Pinball Tournament, sponsored by Captain’s Auction Warehouse. Visit www.arcadeexpo.com for more information.