Firestone Financial Announces Platinum Partners Awards

Firestone Financial, a subsidiary of Berkshire Bank, recently announced their 2019 “Platinum Partners.” There will be an awards ceremony honoring the recipients on March 11 at 10 a.m. at Amusement Expo Booth #751.

“Every year we have a terrific pool of partners to choose from,” said COO Michael Smith. “This year was especially difficult as we’ve seen continued change in the industry. This year’s winners have emerged as leaders in innovation and creativity, who continually help move the industry forward.”

Distributor honorees include H. Betti Industries, American Vending Sales, Moss Distributing, Player One Amusement Group and Shaffer Distributing. Manufacturer honorees include Apple Industries, Central Distributing, Creative Works, Embed USA, Intercard, Rides-4-U and TouchTunes. Learn more at www.firestonefinancial.com.