Apple Industries Showcasing Marvel Adventure Lab at IAAPA

It made its debut at IAAPA 2018, began shipping this April and got template updates in August. Now, the Face Place Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth from Apple Industries will be back on the trade show floor in Orlando this month.

The company’s flagship product of the past year, Apple says Marvel Adventure Lab is “an excellent way for the prospective buyers to create a new revenue stream and increase profits while offering customers a unique and fun experience.”

Thanks to IAAPA Expo Europe, the company has recently installed the photo booths in many European countries following the U.S., Australia and Middle East launches earlier this year. The booth, which features users intertwined with comic book covers and stories, is constantly being updated.

They’ll also have other photo booths on display at booth #1600. Visit them there, or online at www.faceplacephoto.com. After the show, be sure to also check them out on our December issue cover!