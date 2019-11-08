Powercade Arcade + Bar Opens in Graham, N.C.

A new arcade bar in North Carolina will officially open tomorrow, Nov. 9, after having a soft opening on Oct. 24. Called Powercade Arcade + Bar and located in Graham, an hour northwest of Raleigh, it was created as the dream of owners Douglas Coffey and Michael Putnam.

“I’ve been in Alamance County my whole life, and I’ve just seen the need for new entertainment,” said Putnam, according to The Times-News. “For young adults, for older adults, for the kids, Alamance County just needs new entertainment, and that’s what we wanted to bring. This is something we could bring where everybody could have a good time.” The owners say the nearest arcade bar is a 20- to 30-minute drive away from town.

It has classics like Pac-Man and Skee-Ball, and newer games like Space Invaders and Jurassic Park. The bar is all ages before 8 p.m., but becomes a 21-and-up venue at that time. Find out more at www.facebook.com/thepowercade.