Bowlero Brings Another South Jersey Location

Brunswick Zone in Turnersville, N.J., less than 20 miles outside of Philadelphia, is now Bowlero after celebrating a grand opening transformation on Nov. 2. It’s the second Bowlero in Gloucester County.

The space underwent a full conversion, and now boasts 40 blacklight bowling lanes, lane-side lounge seating, hi-def video walls and an expansive 40-game arcade. According to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post, among the pieces are Tomb Raider, Connect 4 and The Giant Crane. An air hockey table and basketball game are also in the arcade, plus a photo booth.

Food options include oversized pretzels and hot dogs, and even 100-ounce-plus cocktails like the Dunk Tank and the Mega Mule (presumably best consumed with others). Other New Jersey locations are in Hazlet, North Brunswick, Wallington, Fair Lawn and Green Brook.

More information is at www.bowlero.com.