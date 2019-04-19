Antenna Upgrade for Both ATMs & Coin-Op

OptConnect, a leader in wireless technology, has announced the introduction of its new Gemini antenna. Designed to operate on a 4G LTE network, company officials say the new device is aimed at a wide variety of applications, including ATMs, coin-op games, digital signage, vending machines and point-of-sale systems.

As the name would suggest, the Gemini incorporates two antennas. Housed in a single casing, the unique dual antenna system provides greater signal stability, strength, and quality as well as improving upload and download speeds. Measuring in at a compact 2.1” x 2.7”, the new unit also incorporates a magnetic mount. For additional information, visit www.optconnect.com.