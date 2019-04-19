Young Arcade-Lover Creates Original Game

Boxman is a new arcade game created in a high schooler’s spare time that’s now on location at Time Out in Ames, Iowa, home to Iowa State University, where game maker Nathan Paskach is now a freshman.

He told We Are Iowa that the idea first came to him as a 7th grader. “I came up with the concept of boxes falling from the sky and you are the little guy who has to climb on them and get to the top,” Paskach said. Paskach, now 18, is studying computer engineering and said he’s currently working on a pinball machine. He posted details about the Boxman cabinet at this link.