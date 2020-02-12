Amid Coronavirus Concern, IAAPA Cancels China Event

The IAAPA association recently cancelled its March 22 event in Beijing, China, it reported, “out of an abundance of caution and given travel restrictions in the region” due to the coronavirus – now officially called COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.

IAAPA added: “As the global association for the attractions industry, the health and safety of our members, their guests and employees is our top priority. IAAPA has been actively monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus that originated in China. We are working with our IAAPA Asia Pacific offices to receive timely updates and help provide support to members located in the region. We are also following the daily updates and recommendations from the World Health Organization.”

IAAPA has also assembled resources on its website for members in the region, who are encouraged to contact Joey Zhang or June Ko if they are experiencing any issues. Visit www.iaapa.org for more details.