AAMA has started its search for this year’s recipient of the $5,000 J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship, which rewards high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional academic and extracurricular records, and are connected to the industry. An AAMA member must sponsor their application for it to be considered.

Check out the application page at bit.ly/2TRd23m, and be sure to have your applicant apply before March 15, 2019.