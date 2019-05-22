Andamiro Now Shipping Basketball Pro Game

Built for game rooms, sports bars and street locations, Andamiro USA announced yesterday (May 21) that its fast-action arcade unit Basketball Pro began shipping this week.

“The game’s compact footprint is a perfect fit for bars and other street locations, and it will stand out on the game room floors in the largest of family entertainment centers,” said company execs.

The machine ships as a ticket redemption game, but can be modified for non-ticket play as well. The game’s two controllers are the size and shape of real basketballs. Players smash those down to shoot the mini basketballs inside the play zones. There are two stations that allow for single play or side-by-side action.

Measuring in at 32” W x 38” D x 98” H, the game is available through Andamiro distributors. For referral or more information, contact the factory by emailing [email protected] or calling 310-767-5800.