B. Lucky Opens in Sydney

The Australian arcade bar chain B. Lucky & Sons recently opened its fourth location and first in Sydney. Hidden behind a vintage pawn shop façade, the themed venues have luxury bars, classic arcade games and the most modern offerings.

Designed by Funlab, the Australian radio station 101.9 The Fox called it “a sophisticated adult playground and the perfect place to blow off steam.”

Game players can trade tickets for collectibles in the “pawn shop” – some top-tier items include vintage Chanel bags, classic cameras and rare vinyl albums. On the bar side of things, B. Lucky serves up boozy bubble teas and all sorts of other concoctions.

They also have locations in Melbourne, Brisbane and Wollongong, and can be reached at www.luckyandsons.com.au.