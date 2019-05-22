Arcade City Hits Fashion Show in Vegas

The Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip has a new tenant: Arcade City Food & Fun Restaurant just started dishing out, you guessed it, food and fun in their 10,000-sq.-ft. facility.

Featuring indoor and outdoor entertainment, Arcade City has a little bit of everything. There’s a 54-game arcade, a full-service bar and restaurant, virtual reality experiences, and even classic basketball competitions outside, according to Las Vegas Eater.

Player cards store winnings on the arcade games and can be replenished at multiple kiosks throughout the venue. Their redemption counter features top prizes like Michael Kors handbags, Apple AirPods and Beats by Dre Headphones.The modern games also come with a modern food menu: a “hangover” steak sandwich and a “baked Alaska bomb” with vanilla cake, chocolate and all the fixings among items available at the 160-seat restaurant (80 inside and 80 on an outdoor patio).

Owned by FACE Amusement Group (Clarence Mabe and sons Bucky and Rusty), the company already operates Arcade City locations in tourist areas like Orlando, Fla., Branson, Mo., and Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tenn. More information is available at www.arcadecity.com.