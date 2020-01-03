Andamiro Heading Into 2020 With Avengers Game; Evan Kirby Tapped as Sales Mgr.

Andamiro USA President Drew Maniscalco announced some big news this week… the company signed an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to bring Marvel’s Avengers into the amusement universe. It will be Andamiro’s first time integrating a Disney property into a game. A person close to the company said an Avengers redemption game could begin testing later this year.

“The integration of entertainment brands into our games is a driving force behind Andamiro’s corporate and design cultures,” Maniscalco wrote. “We have invested heavily in acquiring the rights of leading intellectual properties and I am proud to say that Andamiro has one of the largest portfolios of licensed games in today’s amusement machine industry.”

Other licenses include SpongeBob SquarePants and Paw Patrol from Nickelodeon and Viacom, Despicable Me and Jurassic World from Universal, and sports brands such as the NFL Players Assn. and MLB Players Assn.

No word yet on when the new game will be officially announced, but keep an eye out! “As we begin a new decade, the outlook for Andamiro’s future is very bright,” added Maniscalco. “I look forward to our most successful year in 2020, and our best decade ever.”

In other Andamiro news, Evan Kirby was appointed as the company’s sales manager, effective immediately. Kirby joins the team from TouchMagix, where he was responsible for sales initiatives in the Americas. Prior to that, he spent six years with Coins ’N Things and its Bay Precious Metals subsidiary in various logistics roles.

With Andamiro USA, he will help implement sales efforts for the company’s growing product lineup and support the factory’s U.S.-based distribution force. Learn more at www.andamirousa.com.