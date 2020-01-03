Stern Gets Strange With Stranger Things

This news is no “stranger” to RePlay readers who’ve gotten their copy of the January 2020 Directory, but Stern Pinball’s latest game – available now – is based off the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. (Stern’s flashy new machine graces the cover of this month’s issue, which should arrive early next week if you don’t have it already.)

“Experience the terrifying forces in Hawkins, Indiana, that turn this small town ‘upside down’ with supernatural elements, strange sightings and government secrets,” Stern said, detailing the game. Players will be immersed with the show’s familiar characters in a search to unravel those mysteries.

“Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows of all-time, connecting with people around the world and across generations,” said CEO Gary Stern. “The game features action, mystery, suspense and humor; Stranger Things is a perfect fit for pinball.” More information about the game, which comes in pro, premium and limited-edition models, is available at www.sternpinball.com.