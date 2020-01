A new 1980s themed bar and restaurant has opened at the Midway Shopping Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., a coastal town on Route 1. According to the Cape Gazette, the new venue replaced what was most recently a Hooters. As you can see on their Facebook page, they have a selection of games like Frogger, Donkey Kong, Asteroids and Space Invaders, plus food staples like burgers and fries.