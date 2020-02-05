Asia Amusement, Attractions Expo Set for May in China

Provided the coronavirus fright has subsided by then and if you do business in Asia, be sure to mark your calendars for May 10-12 and book a flight to Guangzhou, China. Those are the dates for the 2020 Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo, held in Area A of the China Import & Export Fair Complex.

Show organizers say the event will help attendees identify the opportunities in Eastern Asia and other nearby marketplaces, promote their brand to overseas visitors from more than 50 countries and experience the developed foreign trade of Guangzhou City.

There are two new themed exhibition areas… the Culture & Tourism Pavilion and the IP Licensing Pavilion. The event has a bit for everyone, covering the leisure industry and all its associated products – from VR and billiards to pools and spas. Visit www.aaaexpos.com to learn more about the expo.