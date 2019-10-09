AMI Bar Employees Get Rewards

Any venue with an AMI jukebox will now have access to AMI Staff Rewards, a program that helps amusement operators “gain staff buy-in on promoting the jukebox and accelerating the use of the AMI Music app.”

Through the program, AMI says location employees can earn bonus credits based on the number of patrons who make paid jukebox selections via AMI Music. “As the venue staff work together to hit their target goals, jukebox usage and profits will increase,” they said.

The program requires staff to enroll with the Co-Pilot app, which also grants access to jukebox remote control functions. From there, these employees will link their rewards account to their AMI Music account. Co-Pilot will track goal progress and more.

Go to www.amientertainment.com for more details.