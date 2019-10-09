NJAA Announces Scholarship Winners

The New Jersey Attractions Assn. Scholarship Fund recently backed six employees’ educational endeavors. Started in 1988 by Ken Wynne as a way to give back to NJAA member employees, the scholarships were handed out last month at the Sea Oaks Country Club.

Recipients included Elaina Gill and Brandon Walker of Storybook Land (Egg Harbor Township); Eric Ackom and Benjamin Singleton of Six Flags (Jackson Township); and Gina McLean and Erin McLean of Jenkinson’s Pavilion (Point Pleasant Beach). More information is at www.njamusements.com.