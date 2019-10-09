McDonald’s Cash Register Rigged to Play Doom Game

The 1993 first-person shooter video game Doom has been played on just about everything over the years. A McDonald’s cash register can now be added to the list (yes, there is an actual list).

Twitter user @Raio_Ken posted Sept. 29 a tweet that’s been liked more than 32,000 times and shared more than 8,000 – sure enough, playing Doom on a Micky D’s cash register. According to Vice, a nearby McDonald’s was offloading some old POS systems and allowed him to take one home.

Previously, Doom had been played on point-and-shoot digital cameras, billboard trucks and a Zune music player.