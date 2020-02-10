Up Your Alley BEC Coming to Indiana

A 50,000-sq.-ft. boutique bowling and entertainment center is making its way to Schererville, Ind., in early March, according to the NWI Times.

Up Your Alley will have 20 bowling lanes, 60 arcade games, laser tag, axe throwing and an upscale restaurant and bar. The BEC will also feature Cyber Sport, a team sport that combines lacrosse, basketball and hockey. Players ride around in Cyber Cars – electric vehicles that are like bumper cars but smaller and more maneuverable.

Go to www.facebook.com/upyouralleybowl for updates, or www.upyouralleybowl.com.