Pipeline Games Releasing New Bulk Vending Concept

Gary Balaban, founder of Pipeline Games, said his company is teaming up with A&A Global Industries to introduce a “first of its kind” electronic bulk vending machine, which can vend products up to $99.95 from each one of its five compartments.

“This is exactly what the bulk vending industry has been waiting for,” Balaban said. “We at Pipeline Games have designed this machine from the ground up based on extensive feedback from all segments of the bulk vending business.”

The machine comes with standard bill and coin acceptors, and a credit card reader. Pipeline Games is showing the machine on the IAAPA trade show floor at A&A’s Booth #430. For more information, call Balaban at 732-581-3578.