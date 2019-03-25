8Fuse with Expo Giveaway

Be sure to stop by Booth #636 at the Amusement Expo, as specialist software provider 8Fuse will be giving away a new 32” cabinet, the largest in its line of kiosks with a retail price of $2,500.

All you have to do is click this link on their website, www.8fuse.com, and be present at the booth at noon on March 28. The raffle winner will be chosen randomly.

8Fuse makes kiosks and computers with hundreds of games. The kiosks come in 17-inch (countertop model), 22-inch, 23-inch and 32-inch models and include bill acceptors, printers and touchscreens.