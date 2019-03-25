ASI, Triotech Celebrate 20 Years at DEAL 2019

Triotech and its distributor Amusement Services International will hold a special event during the Dubai Entertainment Amusement & Leisure trade show, held March 25-27.

The companies will be located together in Hall 4 – D32, according to a recent press release. “We have a strong relationship with ASI, and as we were both founded in 1999, we wanted to celebrate this unique milestone together at DEAL Middle East show in Dubai,” said Ernest Yale, founder and CEO of Triotech.

Visit www.trio-tech.com and www.asi-world.com for more information.