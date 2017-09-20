Trampoline Powwow Off to Strong Start

An upbeat crowd was on the floor during the initial hours of the 5th Annual International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) trade show as it opened yesterday (Sept. 19) at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif. After a day of committee meetings and tech training, the group opened their exhibit aisles along with a cocktail reception that ran from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by an after party that went until 11 p.m.

There was certainly an upbeat energy in the room during those first two hours of exhibits which you might expect from an industry that’s built on active play.

Nic Hanzelik of Funovation (makers of the Laser Maze Challenge) said, “The trampoline park industry has been a huge source of business for us the last couple of years. Trampoline parks have really taken off across the country – the world, actually – across virtually all demographics. This is an active-driven demographic that even covers toddlers. Today, most of centers are trying to differentiate themselves from others, adding something to keep it fresh.”

As RePlay roamed the aisles during those initial hours, we found a good mix of veteran exhibitors and first-timers.

On the schedule today is the association’s annual meeting and opening session and a full slate of workshops. The tradeshow goes all day (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) with 80-plus exhibitors promoting their products and services – everything from trampoline park equipment and non-slip socks to insurance, music, laser tag, food, software and apps, and, of course, coin-operated amusements.

In the afternoon, those who enjoy golf and want to get out in the relatively mild weather for this bustling desert community can get in nine holes. The highlight of the evening will be IATP’s awards dinner. The group wraps it up on Thursday with an additional four hours of exhibits and a bunch more workshops to educate attendees.

Dates are already set for the 2018 outing: Sept. 16-18 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Click here for details. Read more about this year’s conference in the November issue of RePlay!