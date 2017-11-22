MOMA Announces Scholarship Winners

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements recently congratulated the following seven students for earning a $1,000 MOMA scholarship for the 2017-18 school year: Austin Kueck, Hailee Stock, Colton Hines, Taylor Hansen, Katelynn Larson, Ridge Hokens and Michaela Spielberger.

Since 1991, MOMA has raised more than $100,000 in scholarship funds that have been awarded to over 100 deserving college-bound students. The support is need- and merit-based and the recipients are children of those in our industry or league participants who would like to pursue a college education. For more information, visit www.momapoolanddarts.com , MOMA’s Facebook page here or MOMA’s Twitter page here