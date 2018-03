March 11-13:

American Beverage Licensees annual meeting, New Orleans, LA; visit www.ablusa.org.

March 16-18:

Arcade Expo 4.0, Banning, CA; visit www.arcadeexpo.com.

March 17-19:

China Attractions Expo, Beijing China; visit www.leisureandattractions.com.

March 19-22:

International Pizza Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV; www.pizzaexpo.com.

March 21-23:

National Automatic Merchandising Assn. OneShow, Las Vegas NV; visit www.namanow.com.

March 26-28:

Nightclub & Bar convention and tradeshow, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV; visit www.ncbshow.com.

April 4-8:

Indiana State Pool Tournament, Wyndham Indianapolis West, Indianapolis, IN; visit www.iamoa.org.

April 6-8:

Ohio State Dart Championships, Canton civic Center, Canton, OH; visit www.the-ocma.org.

April 9-11:

Dubai Entertainment Amusement & Leisure Show, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai UAE; visit www.dealmiddleeastshow.com.

April 23-26:

CinemaCon, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV; visit www.cinemacon.com.

May 3-6:

Ohio State Pool Championships, Canton civic Center, Canton, OH; visit www.the-ocma.org.

May 3-9:

National Dart Assn. Team Dart Tournament, Westgate Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV; visit www.ndadarts.com.

May 4-5:

VRLA, Los Angeles Convention Center – South Hall, Los Angeles, CA; visit virtualrealityla.com.

May 13-17:

Roller Skating Industry convention and tradeshow, SouthPoint Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV; visit www.rollerskating.com.

May 16-17:

Future of Immersive Leisure 2018 Conference, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV; visit www.futureofimmersiveleisure.com.

May 20-22:

International Assn. of Trampoline Parks (IATP) European Conference, Amsterdam, Netherlands; visit www.indoortrampolineparks.org.

May 24-June 2:

VNEA World Pool Championships, Las Vegas NV; visit www.vnea.com.

June 1-2:

Amusement & Music Operators of Texas annual meeting, Tremont House Hotel, Galveston, TX; visit www.amot.org.

June 5-8:

Asian Attractions Expo, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong; visit www.iaapa.org.

June 17-21:

Bowl Expo, Paris Hotel and Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV; visit www.bpaa.com.

July 11-13:

BCA Billiard and Home Leisure Expo, New Orleans, LA; visit www.bca-pool.com.

September 13-14:

Georgia Association tradeshow, Marriott Atlanta Airport, Atlanta, GA; visit www.gamoa.org.

September 16-18:

Int’l. Assn. of Trampoline Parks conference and trade show, Marriott Harbor Beach, Ft. Lauder­dale, FL; www.indoortrampolineparks.org.

September 23-27:

Euro Attractions Expo, RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands; visit www.iaapa.org.

November 12-16:

IAAPA Expo, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL; visit www.iaapa.org.

October 17-21:

Pinball Expo, Westin Chicago North Shore Hotel, Wheeling, IL; visit www.pinballexpo.net.

October 23-26:

World Waterpark Association annual symposium & tradeshow, Las Vegas, NV; visit www.waterparks.org.

October 26-27:

Canadian Automatic Merchandising Assn. Expo, Blue Mountain, Ontario; visit www.vending-cama.com.

