March 5-7:

F2FEC 2019, Broadmoor Resort, Colorado Springs, Colo., ­f2conference.com.

March 15-17:

Arcade Expo 5.0 – Museum of Pinball, Banning, CA; www.arcadeexpo.com.

March 24-25:

Foundations Entertainment University; Las Vegas; foundationsuniversity.com.

March 24-26:

American Beverage Licensees annual meeting, Las Vegas, www.ablusa.org.

March 25-27:

DEAL 2019, Dubai World Trade Center, UAE, www.dealmiddleeastshow.com.

March 26-28:

Amusement Expo International 2019 (education day on March 26, tradeshow is March 27 & 28), co-located with the bulk vending and laser tag conventions; Las Vegas Convention Center, www.amusementexpo.org.

March 27-31:

Indiana AMOA – State Pool Tournament at the Wyndham Indianapolis West, www.iamoa.org.

March 28:

Int’l. Flipper Pinball Assn. – North American Championship, Las Vegas, www.ifpapinball.com.

April 1-3:

China Attractions Expo, Beijing, China; leisureattractions.com.

April 5-7:

Ohio Coin Machine Assn. State Dart Tournament, Canton Civic Center, www.the-ocma.org.

April 11-17:

AMOA-NDA Team Dart, West­gate Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, www.ndadarts.com.

April 24-26:

National Automatic Merchan­dising Assn. OneShow, Las Vegas Convention Center; www.namanow.com.

April 28-May 2:

Roller Skating Assn. convention & tradeshow, Tropicana Hotel, Las Vegas; www.rollerskating .com.

May 2-5:

Ohio Coin Machine Assn. State Pool Tournament, Canton Civic Center, www.the-ocma.org.

May 13:

New Jersey Amusement Assn. Annual Dinner Dance, www.njamusements.com.

May 22:

Oregon AMOA spring meeting, Langdon Farms Golf Club, Aurora, contact [email protected].

May 23-June 1:

VNEA – World Pool Champion­ships at Bally’s Las Vegas, www.vnea.com.

June 6-8:

Amusement & Music Operators of Texas annual trade show, El Tropicano Riverwalk Hotel, San Antonio, TX; www.amot.org.

June 11-14:

Asian Attractions Expo, Shanghai, China; www.iaapa.org.

June 23-27:

Bowl Expo 2019, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, www.bpaa.com.

July 16-18:

Foundations Entertainment University; Chicago, Ill.; for program details, visit: www.foundationsuniversity.com.

July 24-26:

Billiard Congress of America – Billiard & Leisure Expo in Las Vegas; www.bca-pool.com.

September 12-13:

Georgia AMOA – Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo at the Atlanta Airport Marriott; www.gamoa.org.

September 16-19:

Euro Attractions Expo, Paris, France; www.iaapa.org.

September 20-21:

Canadian Automatic Merchandising Assn. – Expo at the Hotel Bonaventure, Montreal; www.vending-cama.com.

September 23-25:

International Association. of Trampo­line Parks 7th Annual Conference & Trade Show, Marriott French Quarter, New Orleans, La., www.indoor trampolineparks.org.

October 7-10:

World Waterpark Show, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL; www.wwashow.org.

October 15-17:

Foundations Entertainment University; Dallas, Texas; for program details, visit: www.foundationsuniversity.com.

October 15-17:

National ATM Council conference & Expo at Planet Holly­wood, Las Vegas, www.natmc.org.

October 16-20:

Pinball Expo, Westin Chicago North Shore Hotel, Wheeling, IL; www.pinballexpo.net.

October 21-23:

China Attractions Expo, Shanghai, China; www.leisureattractions.com.

November 18-22:

IAAPA – annual Expo at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL; www.iaapa.org.

Submit events for inclusion by emailing [email protected].