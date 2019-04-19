Southern Expo Swings in Early September

The Georgia Amusement and Music Operators Assn. is sponsoring the 11th annual Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo at the Atlanta Airport Marriott from Sept. 12-13.

The Southern Expo brings together industry operators from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and features the latest amusement machines and education seminars. There was a 10 percent increase in attendance in 2018, and is expected to increase further this year.

Booth space is already 75 percent sold for the event, so organizers recommend visiting www.gamoa.org or contacting GAMOA executive director Christina Kaiser for more information. She can be reached at [email protected] or 770-408-0384.