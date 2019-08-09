World Junior Pool Champs Excel at 29th VNEA Event

Around 270 junior pool league players from nine states, Canada and New Zealand convened at Delta Hotels in South Sioux City, Neb., from July 25-28 for VNEA’s 29th Annual World Junior Pool Championships.

Competition was had in 28 unique divisions in three age groups: youth (ages 7-11), minor (ages 12-15) and major (ages 16-20). Among the team winners were the youth team champs, The Minnesota Sharp Shooters from AAA in Minnesota; the minor team champions, You Got Action Jr. of Cox Music in Iowa; and minor female singles winners Madisan Rudd, Alexandria Endres, Leslie Earles and Hailey Mercado. A full rundown of the event is available at www.vnea.com.

Winning players went home with cash prizes up to $600, and championship plaques and certificates. Next year’s 30th anniversary event will be held in Rochester, Minn.