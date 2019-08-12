Salty’z Spot a New Kids Fun Center in Texas

With inflatable attractions for the kids and mini-golf for the whole family, Salty’z Spot in Marshall, Texas, is aiming to carve a niche in the market with its new facility.

Owner Damien Sessions has a young son, D’Kotiah, and wanted the type of place he would enjoy coming to play at. “Bring your family on out and see what it’s like to have a lot of unforgettable fun,” he said. “From the little small folks to the big folks, everyone will have fun.”

The business has 12-15 indoor and outdoor inflatables, plus the mini-golf and train rides. Visit them here on Facebook.