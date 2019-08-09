IAAPA Extends Deadline On Brass Ring Awards

Nominations for IAAPA’s Brass Ring Awards have been extended through Aug. 18, according to the association. The only exception is the Best Exhibit at IAAPA Expo award with a deadline of Nov. 8.

The award categories include: Games and Merchandise Excellence, Food & Beverage Excellence, Human Resources Excellence, Live Entertainment Excellence, Marketing Excellence and Top FEC of the World.

The presentation of awards will occur from 4:30-6 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the IAAPA Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. To submit a nomination, visit the IAAPA website. Contact [email protected] with any questions or concerns.