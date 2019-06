Jersey Jack Pinball founder Jack Guarnieri posted a video on Facebook Monday (June 24), announcing that, as promised, the new Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory pin would be shipping early summer (and that means NOW, Jack said, as summer has arrived).

Donning a Wonka bar shirt and the chocolatier’s famous hat, Guarnieri stood outside of his factory in Lakewood, N.J., as a truck hauling the first of the games pulled off the lot.

Go to www.jerseyjackpinball.com to see more.