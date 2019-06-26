Trending
RePlay Magazine
500 Units Sold: Virtual Rabbids Reaches Milestone

By on INSTANT REPLAY

The hit VR attraction from LAI Games, Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride, recently hit 500 sales, according to the company. The unit was sold to Pizza Ranch in Casper, Wyoming. It’s the second Virtual Rabbids install at a Fun Zone Arcade for the regional restaurant chain.

Lon Lack (General Manager) and Suzy Lack (Fun Zone Manager) for the Casper Pizza Ranch location.

“After the success we experience with Virtual Rabbids in our Billings, Montana location – earning $50,000 in 10 weeks, adding one to our Casper location was really a no-brainer,” said Tim Mazzafero, director of operations for multiple Pizza Ranch franchises. “It’s a great experience for our guests and really sets us apart.” Learn more at www.laigames.com.

 

