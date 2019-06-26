500 Units Sold: Virtual Rabbids Reaches Milestone

The hit VR attraction from LAI Games, Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride, recently hit 500 sales, according to the company. The unit was sold to Pizza Ranch in Casper, Wyoming. It’s the second Virtual Rabbids install at a Fun Zone Arcade for the regional restaurant chain.

“After the success we experience with Virtual Rabbids in our Billings, Montana location – earning $50,000 in 10 weeks, adding one to our Casper location was really a no-brainer,” said Tim Mazzafero, director of operations for multiple Pizza Ranch franchises. “It’s a great experience for our guests and really sets us apart.” Learn more at www.laigames.com.