Bonus Round: Another Sioux Falls Arcade Bar

Coming up on five years in business, Bonus Round Bar has decided to make it a double bonus, expanding to downtown Sioux Falls, S.D., this summer with an increased focus on arcade games, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Co-owner Isak Anderson said he’s been looking forward to such a location the whole time, but finally found the perfect space when a bakery closed up shop. While the original location is focused on pinball machines, he said he hopes to bring more video games into the mix at the new venue – about half a dozen to compliment 7-8 pinballs.

The business can be reached at www.thebonusroundbar.com or you can follow along on Facebook.