Williams’ Benchmark Anniversary

Mark Williams, with 25 years at Benchmark Games’ Hypoluxo, Fla., plant, was their first employee back when Al Kress, Ron Haliburton and Arnold Kaminkow originally formed the game company.

Recently, the firm hosted a party to salute Mark’s quarter-century and gave him a watch to mark the event. With him out in the Florida sunshine that day were fellow workers Brian Capellaro, Curt Elrod, Trevor Generais, Tiffany Lomax & Chris Mead. Oh yes, former company top Al Kress also came to the event (like the other two founders, he’s also left the company, which is now a division of Elaut).