34th NDA Team Dart a Success

The annual soft-tip electronic darts tournament from the National Dart Association featured 10 competitions over six days, between April 11-17 at the Westgate in Las Vegas.

Alvin Gerlach of Hub Music & Vending (center) receives his Hall of Fame award. With him, from left, are NDA Director Randy Oliver, Matthew Gerlach, Andrew Gerlach and NDA Past President and Hall of Fame member Whitey Tolliver.

Singles, doubles, mixed triples and team events spanned more than 112 hours of total play – virtually nonstop dart-throwing action. With nearly 3,000 players, divided into multiple levels based on skill, there were 297 dart machines ready to go for the tourney.

More than half of the players and teams walked away with cash prizes during this year’s Team Dart. Information for next year’s event can be found at www.ndadarts.com.

